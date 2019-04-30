Q1 2019 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Unidentified Company Representative -



Okay, so hello, everyone. So welcome to Delta First Quarter 2019 Investor Conference. As usual, we will start right now and we will have our IR Manager, Rodney, to report the financial numbers of Q1.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So thank you all for coming. So before we start, I need to remind you that all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA.



So the Q1 revenue was seasonal up 6% YoY, but down 16% QoQ. The 6% YoY growth was similar to last year's. So sequentially, we saw a seasonal decline in each segment, but year-on-year, we saw increase in each segment. Automation was slightly weaker due to the sluggish IA demand, otherwise we had the little growth across the board.



Gross profit in Q1 was TWD 14.3