Q4 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



2308.TW - Delta Electronics Inc

Q4 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation

Feb 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone. So before we start, I would like to wish everyone have a very good happy new year. So now we are going to start the conference -- the result conference today. So before we start reporting the financial results of Q4, I would like to share with you then some accomplishment that we have done for the ESG.



So as you may know that we actually established a new role, which is the Chief Sustainability Officer in the last year. So we will have our CSO to report some efforts we have for the ESG before we present the financial results.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [2]

---------