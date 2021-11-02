Nov 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2021 investor conference call.



So today, we will have our new CFO join us with this call, who is Mr. Po Yu. Mr Po Yu is a very experienced financial officer in the company.



Okay. So as usual that we will have our IR Officer, Rodney, to report to you the Q3 numbers. And then after that, we will have a Q&A session. So you may raise your questions through the platform, and they will be read and answered later in the Q&A session.



So as usual, all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS and consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA.



Now, we will review the financial numbers of Q3. Q3 revenue was TWD 79.6 billion, up 3% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter. Limited by the global supply chain disruption, Q3 revenue was slightly below seasonal.



Due to a combination of materials and components price increases and a high base from last year. So the gross profit was down 5% quarter-on-quarter and 9% year-on-year. [GP] margin in Q3 fell to 28.3% from 30.1% in Q2 and 31.9%