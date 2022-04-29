Q1 2022 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hello, everyone. Welcome to Delta's Investor Conference today. So as usual, we will have our IR, Rodney, to report the financial numbers of Q1 for you.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So thank you for joining our virtual investor conference today. So now we will review the financial numbers of Q1. So the numbers -- the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA. So in terms of the sales, thanks to the gradual improvements in component supply and the little extra contribution from the consolidations of our contribution in Building Automation. Q1 revenue was TWD 82.5 billion, up 14% year-on-year and down only 1% quarter-on-quarter, which was above seasonal.
GP in Q1 slightly increased by 1% Q-on-Q and 4% year-on-year. GP
