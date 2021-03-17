Q4 2020 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for ASUSTeK. This conference call will be divided into 2 parts. We will first hear from our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu, on the financial results of Q4, followed by remarks from our co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu, on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the call over to Mr. Nick Wu, CFO of ASUSTeK.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



All right. Thank you very much. Let us turn our attention to Page 5 of the slides. Over here, we have the fourth quarter brand P&L for 2020.



In 2020 fourth quarter, we saw net revenue of TWD 113.7