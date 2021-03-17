Mar 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for ASUSTeK. This conference call will be divided into 2 parts. We will first hear from our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu, on the financial results of Q4, followed by remarks from our co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu, on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the call over to Mr. Nick Wu, CFO of ASUSTeK.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
All right. Thank you very much. Let us turn our attention to Page 5 of the slides. Over here, we have the fourth quarter brand P&L for 2020.
In 2020 fourth quarter, we saw net revenue of TWD 113.7
Q4 2020 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...