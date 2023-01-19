Jan 19, 2023 / 07:45AM GMT
Presentation
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yee Huang
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Spokesman
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Realtek 2022 fourth quarter earnings call. This call will be chaired by Realtek Spokesperson, Yee Wei Huang. The presentation will be available on the company website before 6 PM today.
At the beginning, our Spokesperson will report our fourth-quarter results and give a management's remark. After that, we will have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Now that portions of what presented in this call, contain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results forecasted or implied in such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Now I'll pass the call to our Spokesperson, Yee Wei.
Yee Huang - Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Spokesman
Q4 2022 Realtek Semiconductor Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...