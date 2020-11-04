Q3 2020 Advantech Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Pauline Chen - Credit Suisse - Analyst



Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining Advantech's third-quarter result conference call. This is Pauline Chen from Credit Suisse. It is our honor today to have Advantech's President and CFO Mr. Eric Chen; President and Head of Embedded-IOT Group, Mr. Miller Chang; and IR Manager, Miss Jill Su to share Advantech's third-quarter result and updated outlook. (Conference Instructions) I will now hand over the call to Jill. Jill, please. Thank you.



Jill Su - Advantech Co.,Ltd. - IR & Senior Manager



Thank you, Pauline. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your [participation of] Advantech's third quarter result conference call. The media material is ready for download at our IR website, www.adventech.com/investor.



Miss Jill Su, the IR Manager of Advantech, today I will take a few minutes to go through the 3Q results, and then Mr. Eric Chen, our President and CFO, will brief the business outlook. And