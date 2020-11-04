Nov 04, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
Pauline Chen - Credit Suisse - Analyst
Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining Advantech's third-quarter result conference call. This is Pauline Chen from Credit Suisse. It is our honor today to have Advantech's President and CFO Mr. Eric Chen; President and Head of Embedded-IOT Group, Mr. Miller Chang; and IR Manager, Miss Jill Su to share Advantech's third-quarter result and updated outlook. (Conference Instructions) I will now hand over the call to Jill. Jill, please. Thank you.
Jill Su - Advantech Co.,Ltd. - IR & Senior Manager
Thank you, Pauline. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your [participation of] Advantech's third quarter result conference call. The media material is ready for download at our IR website, www.adventech.com/investor.
Miss Jill Su, the IR Manager of Advantech, today I will take a few minutes to go through the 3Q results, and then Mr. Eric Chen, our President and CFO, will brief the business outlook. And
Q3 2020 Advantech Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...