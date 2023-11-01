Nov 01, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 01, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Grace Liao
Advantech Co., Ltd. - IR Manager
* Eric Chen
Advantech Co., Ltd. - CFO, and President of General Management
* Miller Chang
Advantech Co., Ltd. - President of Embedded-IoT Group
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Carrie Liu
CitiGroup - Analyst
=====================
Carrie Liu - CitiGroup - Analyst
Thanks to everyone for joining today's call. And my name is Carrie Liu, I'm the coverage analyst of Advantech here at City Research. Today, we are honored to have Eric, President of General Management, Miller, President of Embedded-IoT Group, and Grace, from the IR team with us to discuss Advantech's reserve results and growth outlook.
Grace, will walk us through the financials first, and then after that, we will open the floor for questions. Without further ado, I will now hand it over to Grace. Grace, please go ahead.
Q3 2023 Advantech Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 01, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
