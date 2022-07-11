Q2 2022 Nanya Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Nanya Technology's President, Dr. Pei-Ing Lee will summarize our operations in the second quarter of 2022, followed by our guidance for the next quarter and key messages. And then Nanya Technology's Executive Vice President, Mr. Lin-Chin Su; Vice President, Mr. Joseph Wu; and Financial Executive, Mr. Philip Jao, will join us as we open our Q&A session.



Today's presentation materials are available for download at Nanya Technology's website at www.nanya.com.