Q1 2019 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the MediaTek 2019 First Quarter Investors Conference Call. Your speakers today are David Ku, MediaTek's CFO and Spokesman; and Tienyu Tseng, MediaTek's Senior Manager of the Finance Division. Mr. Tseng will report first quarter results first, and Mr. Ku will provide prepared remarks. And after that, we would open for Q&A.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Tseng. Please go ahead.



Tienyu Tseng -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MediaTek First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. As a reminder, all content provided on this said conference is for informational purposes only, not intended for investment advice. Neither the issuer nor any of the independent providers is liable for any actions taken in reliance on content contained herein.



MediaTek provides non-TIFRS financial measures as supplemental information. Earnings distribution is made in accordance with the financial statements based on TIFRS. Unauthorized recording or redistribution of the video, audio, text and presentation contents of this