Q1 2020 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to the MediaTek 2020 First Quarter Investor Conference Call. Financial results and Presentations for today's conference call are available on the Investors section of the company website at www.mediatek.com.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Jessie Wang, Deputy Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Wang, please go ahead.



Jessie Wang - MediaTek Inc. - Deputy Director of Investor & Analyst Relations Division



Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, MediaTek's CEO; and Mr. David Ku, MediaTek's CFO. Mr. Ku will report our first quarter results, and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that, we'll open for the Q&A.



As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. The statements are subject to various risks and factors, which may cause actual results to materially differ from these statements. The presentation material supplements non-TIFRS