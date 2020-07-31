Q2 2020 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jessie Wang - MediaTek Inc. - Deputy Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, MediaTek's CEO; and Mr. David Ku, MediaTek's CFO. Mr. Ku will report our second quarter results, and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that, we will open for Q&A.



As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. The statements are subject to various risks and factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from the statements.