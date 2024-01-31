Jan 31, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the MediaTek 2023 Fourth Quarter Investors Conference Call. Financial results and presentations for today's call are available on Investors section of the company website at www.mediatek.com.
And now I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Jessie Wang, the Deputy Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Wang, please proceed.
Jessie Wang - MediaTek Inc. - Deputy Director of IR & Analyst Relations Division
Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, MediaTek CEO; and Mr. David Ku, MediaTek CFO. Mr. Ku will report our fourth quarter results and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that we will open for Q&A.
As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. The statements are subject to various risks and factors, which may cause actual results materially different from the statements. The presentation materials supplement Non-TIFRS financial measures. Earnings distribution
Q4 2023 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...