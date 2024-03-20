3M (MMM) Sees Hope with New CEO and Positive Market Signals

3M (MMM, Financial) shareholders have experienced a challenging period, with the stock value halving since mid-2021 due to ongoing litigation issues and stagnant growth. However, the recent announcement of William Brown as the incoming CEO, effective May 1, has sparked optimism, leading to an 8.5% surge in the stock over two days.

Key points from the recent developments include:

The leadership change has raised expectations for a successful turnaround and growth acceleration for MMM.

Current CEO Mike Roman, soon to be Executive Chairman, shared positive insights at the JP Morgan Industrials conference. He highlighted steady performance in Q1, with notable strength in the automotive aftermarket and electronics sectors, especially in Asia and China.

Following a period of decline, the Transportation & Electronics segment reported a positive growth of 2.7% in Q4, driven by a stabilization in consumer electronics.

Roman's comments suggest a cautious optimism for the industrial market and reaffirmed FY24 revenue guidance, reducing perceived risks for Q1 earnings.

MMM's FY24 EPS guidance was slightly increased to $2.05-$2.20, factoring in an $8.4 billion debt financing move in February. The healthcare spinoff, Solventum (SOLV, Financial), will retain $600 million of this, with MMM planning to monetize its 19.9% stake in SOLV within five years.

The appointment of William Brown, former CEO of L3Harris (LHX, Financial), indicates MMM's readiness for significant changes to overcome its growth challenges.

With litigation issues being addressed, particularly the Combat Arms lawsuit, MMM's focus shifts towards achieving stronger growth, possibly through increased R&D spending or acquisitions.

The arrival of William Brown heralds a potential turning point for 3M (MMM, Financial), with the company showing signs of recovery in key markets like consumer electronics. Brown's challenge will be to leverage this stabilization into tangible growth, potentially leading to a long-awaited rally for the stock.