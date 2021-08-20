Q2 2021 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Fubon Financial's first half results call today. In the call, we will review the first half performance and followed by the Q&A session, hosted by the President, Mr. Harn and the senior management team.



So firstly, please turn to Page 4. In the first half results, we can see the earnings performance has been strong and the net worth and asset all reached record high. For Fubon Life, the net profit shows meaningful growth, up by over 180%. That mainly comes from investment return and also from the hedge cost improvement. And meanwhile, the net worth hit the record high and the premium