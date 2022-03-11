Mar 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's Year 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
Now I'll hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings. You may begin.
Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP
Okay. Thank you for joining the call today. I'm Amanda, and welcome to joining our full year 2021 results. And in the presentation today, we will begin with the Fubon financial performance review and followed by Q&A host by President, Mr. Harn and the senior management team.
Firstly, please turn to Page 4. The key milestone of Fubon Financials in year '21 from the earnings performance, the EPS has been topped Taiwan's FHC for the 13th straight year. And the net profit also hit a record high in quite a few subsidiaries. In the operational expansion that we can see that in Fubon Financial Holdings successful tender offer that will lead to the expectation of
Q4 2021 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...