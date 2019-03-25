Q4 2018 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Co.'s Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors from Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holding's 2018 Fourth Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holding. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you very much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us today. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior Executive VP of Cathay Financial Holding; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holding; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Joseph Wang, Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Edward Yung, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; and [Ms. Grace Han], EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's