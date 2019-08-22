Q2 2019 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company First Half 2019 Conference Call. And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors from U.S. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holding's 2019 First Half Analyst Meeting. My name is Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer for Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call, and thank you very much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I'd like to introduce our senior managers who are with us today. We have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior Executive Vice President of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Joseph Wang, Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Edward Yung, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; and Ms. Grace Han, EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's conference call, Shane