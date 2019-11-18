Q3 2019 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome everyone to Cathay Financial Holding Company's Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in U.S. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings' 2019 Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. My name is Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holding. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you very much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I'd like to introduce the senior managers who are with us today. We have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior Executive Vice President of Cathay Financial Holding; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holding; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior Executive Vice President of Cathay Life; and Ms. Grace Han, EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's conference call, Wendy from our IR team will present the third quarter