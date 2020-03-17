Mar 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Co.'s Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Co. And Ms. Cheng, please begin.
Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP
Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning for those in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2019 Year-End Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call, and thank you very much for joining us today. In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us today. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; and Ms. [Joyce Tang], Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank.
For today's conference call, Yajou from our IR team will present the first quarter results. And after the presentation, we
Q4 2019 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...