Q1 2021 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Chang, CIO of Cathay Financial. And Ms. Chang, please begin.



Yajou Chang - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Manager of IR Department



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2021 First Quarter Analyst Meeting. My name is Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I'll be hosting the conference call, and thank you so much for joining us today. In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us and followed us on the line.



Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings. Ms. Grace Cheng Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Ms. Joyce Tsai, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank. We also have the IR team led by [Yajou Chang] and Charlie is also on the line in addition as well. For