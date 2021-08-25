Q2 2021 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's First Half 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon for investors from around the world. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2021 Second Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you very much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior management -- senior managers who are with us on the line. Today, we have our CEO, Mr. Chang-Ken C.K. Lee, CEO of Cathay Financial Holdings. He will spend about 15 minutes with us, so investors are welcome to take the opportunity if you want to ask more about the questions over strategy, operations. We also have Ms. Grace Chen, Managing Senior -- Chief Financial Officer of