Q3 2021 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and Good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2021 Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call, and thank you so much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us on the line today. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Ms. Joyce Chai, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; Ms. Grace Hong, EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's conference call, Chang from