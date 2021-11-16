Nov 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome everyone to Cathay Financial Holding Company's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.
Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP
Thank you. Good afternoon, and Good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2021 Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call, and thank you so much for joining us today.
In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us on the line today. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Ms. Joyce Chai, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; Ms. Grace Hong, EVP of Cathay Life.
For today's conference call, Chang from
Q3 2021 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...