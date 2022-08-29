Q2 2022 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's First Half 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to introduce Ms. Shu-Fen Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior Executive VP



Thank you, Jesse. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2022 Second Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Shu-Fen Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you for joining us today. In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are on the line. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; and Mr. Chang Ya-Jou, Senior EVP of Cathay Century Insurance. Our IR team is also here as well.



For today's conference call, Chang from our IR team will