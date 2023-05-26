Q1 2023 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding First Quarter 2023 Results Webinar. (Operator Instructions) I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Sophia, you may begin. Thank you.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior Executive VP



Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holding's 2023 First Quarter Analyst Meeting. I'm Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you for joining us today. In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us online. Today, we have Mr. C.K. Lee, CEO of Cathay Financial Holdings. C.K., would you like to say a few words?



Chang-Ken Lee - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - President & Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the investor meeting. Thank you.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial