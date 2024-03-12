Mar 12, 2024 / NTS GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am your conference call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the National Bank of Greece conference call to present and discuss the full year 2023 financial results. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece. Mr. Mylonas, you may now proceed.
Pavlos Mylonas - National Bank of Greece S.A. - CEO, Executive Board Member & Chair of the Senior Executive Committee
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 financial results call. I'm joined by Christodoulou, Group CFO, Greg Papagrigoris, Group Head of IR. After my introductory remarks, Chris will go into more detail on our financial performance, and then we will turn to Q&A.
I will begin with a brief overview of Greece's positive economic environment, which has set a backdrop for our robust financial performance. Then I will turn to our financial results. So let's begin. Economic growth in Greece remained on a healthy trend to 2023 despite an unfavorable external
Q4 2023 National Bank of Greece SA Earnings Call Transcript
