Insider Sell: CEO Jason Evans Sells 6,824 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Jason Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners Inc's subsidiary, has sold 6,824 shares of company (SGRY, Financial) stock on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $29.63 per share, resulting in a total value of $202,223.12.

Surgery Partners Inc, operating in the healthcare sector, is a leading provider of surgical services in the United States. The company offers a range of surgical procedures through its network of surgical facilities, which includes ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. Its focus is on providing high-quality, low-cost surgical services in convenient outpatient settings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,038 shares of Surgery Partners Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Jason Evans is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells within the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Surgery Partners Inc were trading at $29.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.631 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, indicating that Surgery Partners Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $28.56. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

1768034445518073856.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Surgery Partners Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

1768034463461306368.png

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the company's current stock price and its GF Value, offering insight into the stock's valuation relative to its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and stakeholders in Surgery Partners Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis, as insider selling and buying can provide signals about the company's future prospects and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
