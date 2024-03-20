Atkore Inc (ATKR) Director Justin Kershaw Sells Company Shares

Atkore Inc (NYSE:ATKR), a company specializing in electrical raceway products, safety and infrastructure solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Justin Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Atkore Inc, with a market cap of $6.476 billion, is known for its commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of products and solutions for the electrical, safety, and infrastructure sectors. The company's offerings include electrical conduit, cable management systems, armored cable, metal framing, and security products and solutions. Justin Kershaw, who holds a director position at Atkore Inc, executed the sale of shares at a price of $171.77 each. This transaction has been officially filed with the SEC, and the details can be accessed through the SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,099 shares and has not made any share purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates that there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.55, which is below the industry median of 22.58 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc. On the valuation front, Atkore Inc's shares are trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued in relation to its GF Value of $142.83. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Atkore Inc may consider the insider selling activity alongside the company's current valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

