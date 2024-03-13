Q4 2023 Cannabist Company Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the cannabis companies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Asia. Gilbert Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Asia Gilbert - The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining the cannabis Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, David Hart, President, Jempy Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, Garrick Watson as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations, LeAnne Evans.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. A copy of this release is available on the Investors section of our corporate website. You will also be able to access a replay of this call for up to 30