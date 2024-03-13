Q4 2023 Target Hospitality Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Target Hospitality year-end 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Schuck. Please go ahead.



Mark Schuck - Target Hospitality Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Target Hospitality's fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. The press release we issued this morning outlining our fourth quarter and full year results can be found in the Investors section of our website. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on our website for a limited time. Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. This same language applies to statements made on today's conference call. This call will contain time sensitive information as well as forward looking statements, which are only accurate as of today, March 13, 2024. Target Hospitality expressly disclaims any