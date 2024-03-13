Q4 2023 I-80 Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ewan Downie - I-80 Gold Corp - CEO & Director



Hi, and thank you for attending today's some of Q4 and year-end to 2023 financial and operating results presentation. We are on the second slide of the presentation.



The people who are attending on behalf of the company are myself, the CEO; Matt Gili, the President and Chief Operating Officer; Ryan Snow, our CFO; and Matt Gollat, Executive Vice President. At the end of the presentation, we will take a few questions. We've got another commitment shortly after it ends, so we will only be taking two or three. But as always, people can contact the company if they have any further questions.



Slide 3 is our standard disclaimer statement. I urge everybody to read it from prior to or in