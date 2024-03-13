Q4 2023 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines Q4 and fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call.



Lindsay Dunlop - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. - IR



Great. Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines fourth quarter and full year 2023 results conference call. Before we begin today, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today.



Actual events or results could cause them to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's MD&A dated March 12, 2024. Yesterday's release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and financial statements, all of which can be found on our SEDAR and on our website. Following the prepared remarks, we will