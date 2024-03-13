Mar 13, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Daniel Oberste - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Thank you, Sylvie. And good day, everyone, and welcome to BSR REIT's conference call to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. I'm joined on the call by Susie Rosenbaum, the REIT's COO and Interim Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin the call with an overview of our fourth quarter and full year performance and highlights. Susie will then review the financials in detail, and I'll conclude by discussing our business outlook. After that, we will be pleased to take your questions.



To begin. I want to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference call are forward-looking in nature and as such, information is subject to