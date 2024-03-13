Q4 2023 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sangamo Fourth Quarter 2023 teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one. Once again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today with Wilkie Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Louise Wilkie - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. On the call today will be not only sharing our progress across the business, but also sharing exciting new data that we believe reinforce our decision to become a neurology focused genomic medicine company slides from today's presentation, which are being screened shared through the live webcast