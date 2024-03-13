Q4 2023 Boxlight Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Jeff Stanlis - FNK IR - IR



Thank you, Paul, and thank you, everybody, for joining earlier today Boxlight issued a press release providing an operational update and discussing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.boxlight.com.



Hosting the call today are Dale strang, Chief Executive Officer