Palomar Holdings Inc CFO T Uchida Sells 3,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR), a company specializing in providing specialty property insurance, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, T Uchida, sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $73.62 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $220,860. Over the past year, T Uchida has sold a total of 17,809 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 38 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Palomar Holdings Inc stands at $1.891 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 24.38, which is above the industry median of 12.37 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Palomar Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, with a GF Value of $91.01 per share. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Palomar Holdings Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

