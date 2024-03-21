Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Bonnie Black, the company's Executive Vice President of Technology and Operations Support, sold 1,100 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link. Pioneer Natural Resources Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in the United States. The company is focused on delivering competitive and sustainable results as it pursues its strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value through the development of its substantial resource base in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,100 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 8 insider sells. On the valuation front, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co were trading at $244.23 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market capitalization of $57.408 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.16, which is above the industry median of 10.485 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $218.62, indicating that Pioneer Natural Resources Co is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.