International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW), a leading global provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, President & CEO Lois Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company on March 11, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $844,604.80. Following the sale, the insider's stake in International Seaways Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,000 shares of International Seaways Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for International Seaways Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 35 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, International Seaways Inc's shares were trading at $52.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.523 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 4.59, which is below the industry median of 10.485 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $46.38, International Seaways Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over time, which can be an indicator of the company's internal perspective on its stock's value and prospects.

The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate, helping investors gauge whether the stock is trading at a premium or discount to its fundamental worth.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent selling activity by the insider at International Seaways Inc may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.