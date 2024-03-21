Dan Zugelder, the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT), sold 4,302 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Dynatrace Inc is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company's platform allows businesses to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high-quality software faster, and improve user experiences for better business outcomes.

Over the past year, Dan Zugelder has engaged in the sale of 39,159 shares of Dynatrace Inc and has not purchased any shares. This latest sale continues a trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have been predominantly sales. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 41 insider sales.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Dynatrace Inc were trading at $46.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.823 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 70.76, which is above the industry median of 28.11 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $46.26 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $60.76 indicates that Dynatrace Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Dynatrace Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its GuruFocus Value.

