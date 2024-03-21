VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, as well as the operation of root servers for the DNS. According to a recent SEC Filing, Thomas Indelicarto, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc, sold 613 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $192.37, resulting in a total value of $117,933.81. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,045 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates that there have been no insider buys and 60 insider sells. The market capitalization of VeriSign Inc stands at $19.29 billion, with the stock trading at $192.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 24.14, which is lower than the industry median of 28.11 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $192.37 and the GuruFocus Value of $240.38, VeriSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

