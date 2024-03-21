On March 12, 2024, Director Gary Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $56.69 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $566,900.

H&E Equipment Services Inc is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company that operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company focuses on renting, selling, and providing parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. By maintaining a comprehensive equipment portfolio, H&E Equipment Services Inc serves the construction, industrial, and manufacturing sectors, among others.

Over the past year, Gary Bagley has engaged in the sale of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where H&E Equipment Services Inc has seen 3 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market capitalization of H&E Equipment Services Inc stands at $2.075 billion, with the stock trading at $56.69 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 12.19, which is below the industry median of 17.49 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $50.19, H&E Equipment Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This indicates that the stock is currently trading at a level that is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

