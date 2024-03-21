Director Jerry Griffin Sells Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On March 11, 2024, Director Jerry Griffin executed a sale of 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a price of $198.05 each. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year reflects a total sale of 7,431 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company's proprietary Inspire therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea.

The insider transaction history at Inspire Medical Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1768137281954279424.png

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Inspire Medical Systems Inc had a market capitalization of $5.61 billion. The stock's price of $198.05 on the day of the sale, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $448.50, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, suggesting that the company is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc based on its GF Value is illustrated in the image below:

1768137321246519296.png

The data provided offers an objective view of the insider's recent sale and the current valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, without incorporating personal analysis or the use of adjectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.