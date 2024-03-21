On March 11, 2024, Director Jerry Griffin executed a sale of 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a price of $198.05 each. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year reflects a total sale of 7,431 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company's proprietary Inspire therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Inspire Medical Systems Inc had a market capitalization of $5.61 billion. The stock's price of $198.05 on the day of the sale, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $448.50, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, suggesting that the company is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The data provided offers an objective view of the insider's recent sale and the current valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, without incorporating personal analysis or the use of adjectives.

