Director Lara Caimi Sells 46,875 Shares of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), a company specializing in data streaming technology that enables companies to easily access, store, and manage data in real-time, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing dated March 13, 2024, which can be viewed here. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 54,563 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Confluent Inc (CFLT) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares were trading at $31.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $9.891 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87, with a GF Value of $36.61, suggesting that Confluent Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

