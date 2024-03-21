Julie Gruber, the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), has sold 24,180 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23 per share, resulting in a total value of $556,140.

Gap Inc, a global apparel retail company, offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in various markets worldwide, providing a range of products aimed at different consumer segments.

Over the past year, Julie Gruber has sold a total of 79,223 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where Gap Inc has seen 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Gap Inc shares were trading at $23, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.499 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 17.10, which is below the industry median of 18.35 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.81, with a GF Value of $12.69, indicating that Gap Inc was significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

