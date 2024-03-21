MoneyLion Inc (ML) Director Matthew Derella Sells 6,821 Shares

Matthew Derella, Director of MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial), has sold a total of 6,821 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $65.41 per share, which resulted in a total value of $446,281.61.

MoneyLion Inc is a financial technology company that provides personal finance and consumer lending services. The company's platform offers a range of financial products including loans, financial advisory, and investment management aimed at improving its customers' financial health.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 6,821 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider has occurred amidst a broader context of insider trading activity at MoneyLion Inc, where there have been 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, MoneyLion Inc's shares were trading at $65.41 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $767.821 million.

The insider trading trend at MoneyLion Inc suggests a predominance of insider selling over buying in the recent period. Investors often monitor insider buy and sell activities as an indicator of management's perspective on the company's future performance, although such transactions do not always provide a clear direction.

