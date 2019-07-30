Q2 2019 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



The investor conference is about to begin. Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to WIN Semi's Results Webcast Conference for the second quarter of 2019. My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me on today's call is Steve Chen, Senior Vice President.



Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, our Senior Vice President, Steve, will comment on the results for the second quarter and then provide brief guidance for the third quarter. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. And after that, we will open to the floor for Q&A. Please freely submit