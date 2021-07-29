Q2 2021 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



The investor conference is about to begin. Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to Win Semi's Results Webcast conference for the Second Quarter of the Year 2021. My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in Win Semi.



Joining me on today's call is Steve Chen, General Manager of Corporate Administration in Win Semi. Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the third quarter for 2021. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. After that, we will open to