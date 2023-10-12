Q2 2024 TKP Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to start the presentation for the results for the second quarter of the year ended -- to be ended in February 2024 for TKP Corporation. Let me introduce the participants from TKP.



To your left, the Representative Director, CEO; Mr. Takateru Kawano and then Director, CFO; Mr. Koji Nakamura. Today, based upon the results for the second quarter that we have announced this year, we are going to explain the business strategy and the results, and then we are going to give some time for the Q&A session at the end. We are going to finish this meeting at around 5:00 Japan time.



Mr. Nakamura, would you please start your explanation.



Koji Nakamura - TKP Corporation - CFO & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, hello. This is Nakamura, CFO of the company. Let me introduce the results for the second quarter of the year to be ended in February 2024. As usual, I'm going to go through the results for the second quarter, followed by the presentation of Mr. Kawano, giving you the update on the business strategies of the company.