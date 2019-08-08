Full Year 2019 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good evening and good morning, and welcome to Macromill's Fiscal Year 6/2019 Full Year Earnings Conference Call. This is [Naoto Kurata] again from Macromill IR team, and I would like to host tonight's call. (Operator Instructions)
Today, we have 3 main speakers on the call, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO, Scott Ernst, as our main speaker; Toru Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer for Japan operation; Masahiro Shimizu, Executive Officer and Global CFO; and we also have Ryo Takahashi, Head of IR and Stakeholders Communication to support the management.
We would like to conduct tonight's conference starting with the presentation by Scott, Masahiro and Toru for the fiscal year June 2019 full year earnings results and our new midterm business plan. After the presentation, we'll be opening the lines for a Q&A session, then conclude the call with the closing remarks from our management.
Please note that this event is being recorded for a replay call available for 2 weeks.
Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Scott
