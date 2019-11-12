Q1 2020 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / NTS GMT

Scott Ernst - Macromill, Inc. - Interim Exec. Officer of Europe/US/Latin America - Rep. Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Welcome. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us for our Q1 earnings announcement. On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to thank you for your continued support of Macromill.



For today's presentation, we're planning on spending about 40 minutes reviewing the content that we've prepared, and then leave about 20 minutes for Q&A.



In the content section of today's presentation, we'll cover 4 topics. First, Q1 consolidated financial update; second, Japan-Korea segment update; third, a deep dive into the Japan current situation and our action plans; and then fourth, on overseas segment update. We'll then open it up to questions.



So you'll note that based upon investor feedback and starting in the first quarter of our new fiscal year, we have updated our earnings format to improve transparency about our performance, with more focus on segment-level content as well as business summaries for each of Japan,